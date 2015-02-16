KAMPALA Feb 16 The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Monday on anticipation that a credit upgrade by Fitch could spur dollar inflows from offshore investors seeking Ugandan debt.

At 0849 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,855/2,865, stronger than Friday's close of 2,865/2,875.

"The rating upgrade is feeding a positive vibe in the market, it's fuelling confidence for the shilling," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.

"We expect more offshore investors in Ugandan debt especially coming at a time when yields are already very attractive."

Ratings agency Fitch late on Friday upgraded Uganda's long term credit rating to B+ from B, citing strong economic growth, improved revenue collection diminishing dependence on external aid and relatively low debt burden.

Yields on Ugandan government securities have been climbing in recent months, and analysts say while the trend reflects investor worries over a surge in public spending ahead of elections, the rise could draw more offshore investor appetite.

A surge in foreign uptake of Ugandan debt would potentially boost inflows of hard currency and strengthen the shilling which is down 3 percent against the greenback so far this year.

The central bank or Bank of Uganda is due to sell Treasury bills of all maturities worth 175 billion shillings ($61 million) this week.

Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said although the rating upgrade could boost investor confidence in Ugandan assets, any reaction in debt and foreign exchange markets was likely to be gradual rather than drastic.

($1 = 2,855.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)