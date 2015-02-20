KAMPALA, Feb 20 The Ugandan shilling was flat on Friday but was seen firming next week on hard currency inflows from charities and offshore investors chasing high yields on government debt. At 0924 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,865/2,875 unchanged from Thursday's close. "Activity is slumped," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank. The shilling is now 3.3 percent weaker against the dollar so far this year. Traders say the local currency should stay relatively supported in coming weeks on likely dollar inflows from offshore investors into Ugandan debt, drawn by high yields. A market note by fund manager Alpha Capital Partners said the local currency would be supported by end-month flows. Traders say most end-month flows typically come from non-governmental organisations converting hard currency to pay local salaries and meet other monthly expenses. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 2,865.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)