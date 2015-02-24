KAMPALA Feb 24 The Ugandan shilling lost ground on Tuesday, undermined by month-end dollar demand from importers, fuelled by high local currency liquidity in the interbank market.

At 0856 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,875/2,885, weaker than Monday's close of 2,870/2,880.

"Month-end appetite from importers is pretty strong on one hand while on the other inflows especially from commodity exporters are low," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, a trader at Crane Bank.

Importers, including manufacturers, typically buy dollars monthly to pay for raw materials for the following month.

Kamaluddin also said despite the central bank or Bank of Uganda's (BoU) liquidity mop up on Monday, the market was still had high amounts of the shilling. BoU on Monday bought a total of 179 billion shillings ($62.28 million) worth of excess local currency liquidity.

Repos typically support the shilling by making it more expensive to hold on to greenback positions.

The shilling is now 3.6 percent weaker against the U.S. currency so far this year and has been largely trading in a stable range of 2,840 to 2,880 this month after coming under sharp pressure in January.

The local currency is however seen supported in the medium term by strong appetite for Uganda government debt from offshore investors seeking high yields. The rates have been rising on expectations that Uganda will spend more than planned in the run up to an election due in early 2016.

($1 = 2,874.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)