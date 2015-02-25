KAMPALA Feb 25 The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday, sapped by dollar demand from manufacturers while market players were awaiting the outcome of the Treasury bond auction to determine the local currency's next move.

At 1005 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,877/2,887, weaker than Tuesday's close of 2,873/2,883.

"Some little demand is coming through from the manufacturing sector...it has pushed the shilling a little lower (weaker)," said Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank.

"However, players' eyes are on the outcome of the bond auction... they're waiting before they take on big positions."

The central bank or Bank of Uganda (BoU) was due to release later on Wednesday the results of a Treasury bond auction of two and fifteen-year tenors worth a total of 180 billion shillings ($62.61 million).

Analysts say the recent surge in yields on Ugandan debt is expected to spur a surge in offshore appetite and subsequently increase inflows of hard currency, which would offer support to the local currency.

The shilling, which is 3.7 percent weaker against the dollar so far this year, has been largely trading in the 2,840-2,880 range this month after coming under sharp depreciation pressure last month on dollar demand from importers and banks.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

($1 = 2,875.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)