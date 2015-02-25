KAMPALA Feb 25 The Ugandan shilling
weakened on Wednesday, sapped by dollar demand from
manufacturers while market players were awaiting the outcome of
the Treasury bond auction to determine the local currency's next
move.
At 1005 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,877/2,887, weaker than Tuesday's close of 2,873/2,883.
"Some little demand is coming through from the manufacturing
sector...it has pushed the shilling a little lower (weaker),"
said Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank.
"However, players' eyes are on the outcome of the bond
auction... they're waiting before they take on big positions."
The central bank or Bank of Uganda (BoU) was due to release
later on Wednesday the results of a Treasury bond auction of two
and fifteen-year tenors worth a total of 180 billion shillings
($62.61 million).
Analysts say the recent surge in yields on Ugandan debt is
expected to spur a surge in offshore appetite and subsequently
increase inflows of hard currency, which would offer support to
the local currency.
The shilling, which is 3.7 percent weaker against the dollar
so far this year, has been largely trading in the 2,840-2,880
range this month after coming under sharp depreciation pressure
last month on dollar demand from importers and banks.
($1 = 2,875.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)