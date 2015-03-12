(Removes extraneous text in headline)
KAMPALA, March 12 The Ugandan shilling
maintained its losing streak on Thursday, hurt by sustained
dollar demand from manufacturers while forieign investors sold
off their local debt.
At 0836 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,070/3,080, the latest in a series of all-time record lows this
year. It closed at 3,040/3,050 on Wednesday.
"Some manufacturers had decided to stay on the sidelines
hoping the unit would pull back but that illusion is gone and
they're now joining the party," said Isaac Iga, chief dealer at
Orient Bank.
"Strong demand is also coming in from offshore investors
cutting positions in government debt."
Iga said although rates on Uganda government debt were high,
the shilling's relentless depreciation was erasing any potential
profits and spurring offshore traders to sell their bonds.
Since January, losses have been piling on the local
currency, undermined by the global strength of the dollar. More
recently, the shilling has weakened on strong appetite from
foreign-owned firms preparing to pay 2014 dividends.
The central bank or Bank of Uganda (BoU) has so far sold
dollars seven times to halt the losses without much success.
Traders say concern over increased spending proposed by the
government for this financial year are rattling the markets.
The government has asked parliament to approve an additional
800 billion shillings ($259 million) for spending in the 2014/15
fiscal year, representing a 5.3 percent budget increase.
Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank, said
banks were also exerting demand for the U.S. currency to build
positions in anticipation of further weakening of the shilling.
So far this year, the shilling has lost 9.8 percent of its
value against the greenback.
($1 = 3,088.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)