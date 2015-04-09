KAMPALA, April 9 The Ugandan shilling
extended gains on Thursday for a second straight day, helped by
tight local currency liquidity and a policy tightening move by
the central bank.
At 0810 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,965/2,975, stronger than Wednesday's close of 2,980/2,990.
"Much of the appreciation is being fuelled by scarcity of
shillings," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.
"But also the gains have more to do with the fact that
players are betting on a stronger (local) unit after yesterday's
rate move."
Kamaluddin said the market was low on local currency
liquidity despite this week's BoU injection of about 213 billion
shillings ($72 million) via a reverse repo.
The central bank, Bank of Uganda (BoU), on Wednesday raised
its policy rate by 100 basis points to 12 percent from two
months ago, citing a need to prevent a rise in core inflation
spurred by a weak local currency.
The shilling has been largely trading on a weak footing for
most of this year, sapped by a globally bullish greenback and
strong corporate appetite.
Market players have also been rattled by the government's
plans to increase its spending ahead of next year's presidential
and parliamentary elections.
A trader at another bank said the shilling would trade
between 2,950-3,000 in coming days with a bias for
strengthening, as companies were unlikely to buy dollars ahead
of mid-month tax payments made in the local currency.
($1 = 2,968.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)