KAMPALA, April 9 The Ugandan shilling extended gains on Thursday for a second straight day, helped by tight local currency liquidity and a policy tightening move by the central bank.

At 0810 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,965/2,975, stronger than Wednesday's close of 2,980/2,990.

"Much of the appreciation is being fuelled by scarcity of shillings," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.

"But also the gains have more to do with the fact that players are betting on a stronger (local) unit after yesterday's rate move."

Kamaluddin said the market was low on local currency liquidity despite this week's BoU injection of about 213 billion shillings ($72 million) via a reverse repo.

The central bank, Bank of Uganda (BoU), on Wednesday raised its policy rate by 100 basis points to 12 percent from two months ago, citing a need to prevent a rise in core inflation spurred by a weak local currency.

The shilling has been largely trading on a weak footing for most of this year, sapped by a globally bullish greenback and strong corporate appetite.

Market players have also been rattled by the government's plans to increase its spending ahead of next year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

A trader at another bank said the shilling would trade between 2,950-3,000 in coming days with a bias for strengthening, as companies were unlikely to buy dollars ahead of mid-month tax payments made in the local currency.

