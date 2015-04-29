KAMPALA, April 29 The Ugandan shilling was firmer on Wednesday, helped by weak corporate demand and a central bank Treasury bills auction but its outlook was still seen as bearish.

At 0951 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,990/3,000, stronger than Tuesday's close of 2,995/3,005.

"The local currency has gained some little energy because corporate demand is really down," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa. "Then also there are expectations that today's auction will bring in some (dollar) inflows."

Bank of Uganda (BoU) is expected to release results of a Treasury bill auction worth 175 billion shillings ($58 million) later on Wednesday.

Traders said they expected participation of offshore investors at the auction, drawn by attractive yields.

Rates on Ugandan debt have been climbing in recent months as investors price in risks associated with an expected surge in government spending ahead of next year's elections.

Kalule said the auction would also help the local currency by soaking up excess shillings that would otherwise be used to build dollar positions.

The local currency is 7.6 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year. It has mostly traded on a weaker footing since January, undermined by strong demand by foreign-owned corporates and a globally bullish dollar.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 2,995.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)