KAMPALA May 4 The Ugandan shilling was
largely stable on Monday due to lower demand for dollars and
tight liquidity in the money market but traders said it the
bearish outlook persisted.
By 0906 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,995/3,005, little changed from Friday's close of 2,993/3,003.
"The general sentiment favours a weaker shilling," Barclays
Bank head of market-making, Faisal Bukenya, said.
Bukenya said there was a liquidity squeeze in the market
that offered some support to the shilling.
The shilling is down 7.5 percent against the greenback this
year and some foreign exchange analysts say it will remain under
pressure in the coming months, partly undermined by Uganda's
widening current account deficit.
Jitters over an expected increase in public spending ahead
of next year's elections have also rattled investors and helped
fuel pressure that saw the local currency touch an all-time low
of 3,116/3,126 against the dollar on March 12.
Uganda is due to hold presidential and parliamentary
elections early in 2016.
"Demand is soft so I expect the shilling will trade on a
stable footing... however the risk continues to bear on the
weaker side," said one trader at a leading commercial bank.
UGX Spot Rate.....
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Louise Ireland)