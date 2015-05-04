KAMPALA May 4 The Ugandan shilling was largely stable on Monday due to lower demand for dollars and tight liquidity in the money market but traders said it the bearish outlook persisted.

By 0906 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,995/3,005, little changed from Friday's close of 2,993/3,003.

"The general sentiment favours a weaker shilling," Barclays Bank head of market-making, Faisal Bukenya, said.

Bukenya said there was a liquidity squeeze in the market that offered some support to the shilling.

The shilling is down 7.5 percent against the greenback this year and some foreign exchange analysts say it will remain under pressure in the coming months, partly undermined by Uganda's widening current account deficit.

Jitters over an expected increase in public spending ahead of next year's elections have also rattled investors and helped fuel pressure that saw the local currency touch an all-time low of 3,116/3,126 against the dollar on March 12.

Uganda is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections early in 2016.

"Demand is soft so I expect the shilling will trade on a stable footing... however the risk continues to bear on the weaker side," said one trader at a leading commercial bank.

