KAMPALA May 11 The Ugandan shilling
firmed slightly on Monday, lifted by subdued dollar demand from
corporate firms and interbank players and traders forecast
further gains for the local currency.
At 0854 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,995/3,005, stronger than Friday's close of 3,000/3,010.
"Appetite for the greenback is very subdued from corporates
as well as in the interbank," said Lucas Ochieng, a trader at
Orient Bank.
Appetite for hard currency from corporates is typically low
around this time of the month, as they set aside shillings to
meet their local mid-month tax obligations.
Although the shilling came under sustained pressure early
this year, it has lately stabilised at around 3,000. So far this
year the local currency is 7.6 percent weaker to the greenback.
"I don't expect (dollar) demand to pick up this week ... the
unit might strengthen to below 2,990," said Faisal Bukenya, head
of market making at Barclays Bank.
The shilling could weaken in the weeks ahead, traders said,
as investor confidence is likely to be weighed down by concern
over Uganda's deteriorating current account deficit and
increased spending in the run-up to elections due next year.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)