KAMPALA May 12 The Ugandan shilling was
firmer on Tuesday, buoyed by slow dollar demand and a mop-up of
excess liquidity in the interbank market by the central bank.
At 0945 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,990/3,000, stronger than Monday's close of 2,995/3,005.
"Demand in the market is flat so the shilling is drawing
support from that," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane
Bank. "The sucking out of excess money by the central bank has
also helped to an extent."
The Bank of Uganda (BoU) conducted a seven-day repurchase
agreement (repo) on Tuesday, taking out a total of 197 billion
shillings ($66 million) from the market.
Repos strengthen the local currency by making it relatively
more expensive to hold long dollar positions.
Traders say corporate demand for the greenback is likely to
remain subdued this week as most use up their local currency
reserves to pay mid-month taxes.
"We have some inquiries from some corporates but the current
level puts them off," said a trader at a leading commercial
bank. "We might see a rebound in demand at lower levels."
The shilling is 7.3 percent weaker against the greenback so
far this year.
The local currency is expected to trade with a bearish tone
in coming months, undermined by investor fears over a growing
current account deficit and an anticipated surge in government
spending ahead of elections in early 2016.
UGX Spot Rate.....
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
($1 = 2,993.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)