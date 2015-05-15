KAMPALA May 15 The Ugandan shilling was
flat on Friday but was seen vulnerable in the coming days on the
back of a likely rise in dollar demand from corporates.
At 0912 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,900/3,000 unchanged from Thursday's close.
"Outlook points to a likely rebound in demand in the coming
week that will exert pressure on the shilling," said Stephen
Kaboyo, managing director at Alpha Capital Partners.
Kaboyo said he expected some volatility in the market in the
coming weeks as players try to take speculative positions ahead
of the reading of budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year.
The budget's reading is expected to be next month.
Demand for the greenback has been mostly tepid this week
with traders saying firms were holding onto shillings to meet
their monthly tax payments.
"We'll probably see a comeback by some companies next week
since they will have completed these tax payments," said David
Bagambe, trader at Diamond Trust Bank.
So far this year the shilling is down 7.5 percent against
the American currency.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)