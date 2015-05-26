KAMPALA May 26 The Ugandan shilling weakened on Tuesday after demand for dollars from banks, manufacturers and energy companies shot up partly driven by requirements to meet end-month obligations.

At 0841 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,030/3,040, down from Monday's close of 3,005/3,015.

"There's a biting shortage of dollars while at the same time we have interbank players covering short positions," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

Some traders have partly attributed the slowdown in inflows of hard currency to civil conflicts in Burundi and South Sudan, two of Uganda's key export markets.

The shilling is now 8.7 percent weaker against the greenback this year and some traders expect it to weaken further due to worries over the country's growing current account deficit.

Traders say the central bank is uncomfortable with the shilling weakening far past the psychologically important level of 3,000 where it has hovered for about two months.

The bank injected dollars several times into the market earlier this year, helping to pull back the shilling from its all-time record low of 3,116/3,126 hit on March 12.

($1 = 3,030.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)