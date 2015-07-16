KAMPALA, July 16 The Ugandan shilling held steady against the dollar on Thursday thanks to a liquidity squeeze in the money markets.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,320/3,330 at 0837 GMT, unchanged from Wednesday's close.

"Liquidity is really very tight and, as a result, the demand side is completely dead," said David Bagambe, trader at Diamond Trust Bank.

Bagambe said the shilling was also being supported by a positive market sentiment generated by rising yields on government debt, expected to attract offshore investors and boost dollar inflows.

Yields on Treasury bonds rose at this week's auction of a total of 180 billion shillings ($54.22 million) of reopened five-year and ten-year notes.

Traders expect rates on Ugandan debt to continue climbing in the short to medium term on the back of tightening monetary policy.

Uganda's central bank raised the benchmark lending rate to 14.5 percent from 13 percent on Monday to ease inflationary pressures. ($1 = 3,320.0000 Ugandan shillings)

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Goodman)