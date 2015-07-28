KAMPALA, July 28 The Ugandan shilling extended its losses on Tuesday amidst a surge in appetite for the greenback from commercial banks and firms in the energy sector.

At 0835 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,410/3,420, weaker than Monday's close of 3,375/3,385.

"There's strong pressure from demand in the interbank," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank. "Some energy sector firms are also in the market on the demand side."

Bukenya said the surge in dollar demand was met by scarce inflows, fuelling pressure on the local currency.

The local currency has been depreciating steadily in the past days after a squeeze in liquidity and central bank's tightening of its monetary policy stance spurred a rebound from record lows of 3,620/3,630 on July 10.

Traders say the shilling's outlook remains weak, largely sapped by fears of a possible capital flight and a surge in public spending ahead of presidential elections early next year.

A second trader from another commercial bank forecast a typical "end of month uptick in demand" for the greenback that could weaken the local currency to around 3,500 this week.

End-month appetite for the U.S. currency normally comes from manufacturers looking to pay for raw material shipments.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)