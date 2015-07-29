KAMPALA, July 29 The Ugandan shilling was steady on Wednesday, underpinned by a slump in dollar demand from companies but could come under renewed pressured after government spending improved liquidity.

At 0934 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,400/3,410, little changed from Tuesday's close of 3,405/3,415.

"Appetite for the dollar has sort of slowed down ... there aren't many corporates coming in," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, a trader at Crane Bank.

Kamaluddin said some government spending had come through which he said would help loosen liquidity in the market and possibly allow interbank players to fund dollar positions.

"Moderate weakening is possible because some interbank players might start to take positions as liquidity eases," he said.

The shilling is now 18.6 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year.

After a wave of depreciation pressure early this month, the shilling plunged to an all-time low of 3,620/3,630 on July 10. An intervention by the central bank, Bank of Uganda, helped the shilling rebound but it is still seen vulnerable.

A market note from fund manager Alpha Capital Partners (ACP) said "weak fundamentals" and "a backdrop of a strong dollar driven by the expectation of a rate hike in the US" would continue to undermine the shilling's outlook.

ACP did not name the fundamentals but traders have been concerned about Uganda's expanding current account deficit, driven by a surge in imports to facilitate development of energy and transport infrastructure projects.

Uganda's current account deficit stood at 8.5 percent of gross domestic product in the 2014/15 (July-June)fiscal year and is seen reaching 10.3 percent in 2015/16.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)