KAMPALA, July 30 The Ugandan shilling was weaker on Thursday, hammered by demand pressure from firms in the energy and manufacturing sectors and more losses were eyed after a central bank injection of liquidity into the interbank.

At 0949 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,410/3,420, weaker than Wednesday's close of 3,395/3,405. The shilling is 18.7 percent weaker against the dollar so far this year.

"The market is getting a bit of demand from corporates in the energy and manufacturing sectors," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

Bukenya said the Bank of Uganda (BoU)'s liquidity injection could also further weaken the shilling as interbank players take positions.

BoU pumped a total of 474.3 billion shillings ($139 million)into the market via a seven day reverse repo taken at a rate of 14.5 percent.

The local currency has been stable range of 3,300-3,400 in recent days but some traders say a globally bullish dollar and fears over possible capital flight and increased government spending ahead of next year's elections posed depreciation risks for the local currency.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 3,405.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)