KAMPALA, July 30 The Ugandan shilling was
weaker on Thursday, hammered by demand pressure from firms in
the energy and manufacturing sectors and more losses were eyed
after a central bank injection of liquidity into the interbank.
At 0949 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,410/3,420, weaker than Wednesday's close of 3,395/3,405. The
shilling is 18.7 percent weaker against the dollar so far this
year.
"The market is getting a bit of demand from corporates in
the energy and manufacturing sectors," said Faisal Bukenya, head
of market making at Barclays Bank.
Bukenya said the Bank of Uganda (BoU)'s liquidity injection
could also further weaken the shilling as interbank players take
positions.
BoU pumped a total of 474.3 billion shillings ($139
million)into the market via a seven day reverse repo taken at a
rate of 14.5 percent.
The local currency has been stable range of 3,300-3,400 in
recent days but some traders say a globally bullish dollar and
fears over possible capital flight and increased government
spending ahead of next year's elections posed depreciation risks
for the local currency.
($1 = 3,405.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)