KAMPALA Aug 5 The Ugandan shilling lost
ground on Wednesday as dollar demand by banks surged amid
increased local currency liquidity, against scanty hard currency
inflows.
At 0843 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,485/3,495, weaker than Tuesday's close of 3,470/3,480.
"Inflows have dwindled, so whatever is coming in is being
snapped up by interbank players thus the pressure on the unit,"
said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.
The shilling - which is 20.6 percent weaker against the
greenback so far this year - has been steadily losing ground in
recent days on the back of corporate and interbank demand.
Another trader at a different commercial bank said the
shilling was being "undermined by the expected hike of interest
rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve and too much liquidity in the
interbank."
A U.S. Fed official expressed support for an interest rate
hike in September.
Uganda's central bank last week injected liquidity through
two reverse repos, adding liquidity into the market.
The trader said the oversupply of liquidity had pushed rates
on overnight funds to between 0-3 percent on Wednesday compared
to between 11-14 percent at the close of last week.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)