KAMPALA Aug 18 The Ugandan shilling was steady on Tuesday on the back of lower dollar demand from corporate firms who are using their local currency to pay mid-month taxes.

At 0924 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,540/3,550, little changed from Monday's close of 3,538/3,548.

"Most players are just from mid-month tax payments, they don't have as much shillings to exert demand," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.

The shilling is 21.8 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year. The gradual depreciation has prompted the Bank of Uganda (BoU) to hike interest rates four times in a row this year to try to curb inflation.

The BoU raised its benchmark lending rate this month to 16 percent from last month's 14.5 percent.

Traders said yields on Ugandan debt have been climbing in recent weeks, tracking the central bank's monetary policy tightening stance. The attractive rates are expected to woo more offshore investors into the country's debt market, they added.

($1 = 3,540.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)