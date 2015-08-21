KAMPALA Aug 21 The Ugandan shilling lost
substantial ground on Friday as interbank players bought dollars
in anticipation of end-of-month appetite from corporate firms
next week.
At 0934 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,590/3,600, weaker than Thursday's close of 3,575/3,585.
"It (depreciation) has to do with expectations of end of
month demand next week ... everyone right now is building
positions," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.
Manufacturers and other importers typically buy a lot of
hard currency at the end of every month to pay for raw material
shipments for the following month and this demand usually puts
the local currency under pressure.
Kamaluddin said the interbank market was also high on local
currency liquidity, allowing banks to buy dollars.
Overnight funds were exchanging hands at around 3 percent on
Friday, down from 12-15 percent at the start of the week, he
said.
The shilling has been mostly under pressure this year,
sapped by strong demand from corporates and investor fears over
possible capital flight and other risks ahead of next year's
presidential and parliamentary elections.
So far this year, the local currency is 22.7 percent weaker
against the dollar.
Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said the local
currency was "unlikely to find much support" next week as end of
month dollar demand comes in.
Some traders have said the central bank was likely to
intervene as the shilling weakens to 3,600, just off the
all-time low of 3,620/3,630 hit on July 10.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)