KAMPALA, Aug 24 The Ugandan shilling touched a new all-time low on Monday as dollar demand from firms in the manufacturing, energy and telecom sectors surged, traders said. At 0928 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,640/3,650, weaker than Friday's close of 3,605/3,615. "There's genuine demand from manufacturing, energy and telecoms," said Benon Okwenje, a trader at Stanbic Bank Uganda. "But probably some of it (depreciation) is sentiment driven." Benon said market sentiment towards the shilling's outlook was negative from worries over "fundamentals" and anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. "There's fear that the shilling has room to weaken further," he said. Traders say Uganda's expanding current account and fiscal deficits were undermining confidence in the shilling which is down 23.7 percent against the greenback so far this year. Uganda's current account deficit was 8.5 percent of gross domestic product in fiscal year 2014/15 (July-June) and is expected to climb to 10.3 percent in 2015/16, according to the central bank. A surge in public spending ahead of elections in 2016 is widening the budget deficit which the finance ministry projects will hit 7 percent of gross domestic product in 2015/16 (July-June) fiscal year, from 4.5 percent in the previous period. Market players also say they expect a typical end-month uptick in appetite for the greenback this week from importers paying for raw material shipments for the next month. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)