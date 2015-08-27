KAMPALA Aug 27 The Ugandan shilling posted modest gains on Thursday, buoyed by a shortage of local currency liquidity.

At 1014 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,565/3,575, stronger than Wednesday's close of 3,590/3,610.

"There's a shortage of shilling liquidity which has limited demand activity in the interbank," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.

Kamaluddin said expectations that the national Bank of Uganda (BoU) would intervene again to shore up the local currency was also trimming appetite for foreign exchange.

This week, the BoU sold dollars to try bolster the shilling after strong interbank and corporate demand for foreign exchange weakened the local currency.

The BoU also drew shillings out of the market using repurchase agreements (repos) worth 33 billion shillings ($9.23 million).

The shilling is 22.6 percent weaker against the dollar so far this year. Analysts expect it to slide in the coming months, with elections in 2016 prompting the government to raise spending and borrowing. The trade deficit has also widened.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

($1 = 3,575.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Mark Heinrich)