KAMPALA, Sept 18 The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Wednesday, helped by subdued corporate demand for dollars and the Federal Reserve's decision not to raise U.S. interest rates. At 0923 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,655/3,665, stronger than Thursday's close of 3,660/3,670. "Corporate firms are on the sidelines," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank. Bukenya said the shilling was also probably "riding on a positive sentiment since the Fed decision means we'll not be seeing an exodus of offshore investors as previously feared." So far this year, the shilling has lost 24.2 percent of its value against the dollar. It has been undermined by a ballooning trade deficit and a surge in public spending before next year's presidential elections. Data from Bank of Uganda shows the country's current account deficit is projected to climb to $2.8 billion in the 2015/2016 (July-June) fiscal year, up from $2.4 billion in the previous period. The finance ministry projects the fiscal deficit in 2015/16 will increase to 7 percent of GDP, up from 4.5 percent in 2014/15, fuelled by spending on energy and transportation infrastructure projects. Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said the shilling's outlook still suggested "potential risk for weakening when taking into account severe domestic challenges." Bank of Africa said in a market note that corporate demand for hard currency was expected to recover in the last months of the year and would "keep the local unit on the defensive." (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa, Larry King)