KAMPALA, Sept 21 The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Monday but was expected to come under pressure in the coming days as companies resume dollar purchases after paying their mid-month taxes. At 0955 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,655/3,665, unchanged from Friday's close. "Since corporates are done with their tax payments, demand could improve this week," said Benon Okwenje, a trader at Stanbic Bank. Appetite for the greenback was mostly sluggish last week because importers and other corporate firms were out of the market as some of their cash that would fund dollar purchases was used to pay mid-month taxes. After pulling back from an all-time low of 3,685/3,695 hit on August 25, the shilling has been trading just below the much-watched support level of 3,700. Traders say breaching that level is likely to lead the central bank to intervene and provide support to the local currency, which has already lost 24.2 percent of its value so far this year. Market players say the shilling's outlook in the coming months is still worrisome, undermined by rising public spending and fiscal and trade deficits. "In October we normally see a rebound in demand from importers targeting year-end shoppers," said a trader from a leading commercial bank. "We should probably start to see that wave of demand kick in soon." Coupled with fears over political uncertainty ahead of next year's elections this will likely push the shilling out into 3,700 territory in the coming weeks, he said. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)