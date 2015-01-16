KAMPALA Jan 16 The Ugandan shilling was
steady on Friday, supported by demand from companies needing
local currency to meet mid-month tax bills.
At 1042 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,889/99, little changed from Thursday's close of 2,890/2,900 to
the dollar.
The shilling has been under pressure this year, losing 4.1
percent of its value and prompting the central bank to intervene
twice this month to sell dollars. Traders have largely blamed
the dollar's global appreciation as well weak dollar inflows.
But on Friday, "mid-month tax payments by corporates have
... sapped demand" for dollars, said David Bagambe, trader at
Diamond Trust Bank, predicting the currency would hover around
2,900 next week.
"There's (shilling) liquidity tightness in the market, it's
what has absorbed some of the (dollar) demand pressure," said
Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank.
He said overnight interbank rates were at 11-12 percent
compared with 7-8 percent when the market is sufficiently
liquid.
(Editing by Edmund Blair/Ruth Pitchford)