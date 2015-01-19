KAMPALA, Jan 19 The Ugandan shilling held
steady on Monday, helped by a liquidity squeeze in the money
markets, but traders said demand from importers was likely to
put pressure on the currency.
At 0927 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,890/2,900, unchanged from Friday's close.
"The shilling is getting support from the liquidity
tightness in the market," said Sage Daniel Muganza, trader at
Centenary Bank.
"The unit is still likely to depreciate because we still
have signs of strong demand from importers," he said.
Players said the liquidity squeeze, caused by mid-month tax
payments, had pushed up rates on overnight funds to 11-14
percent from 7-8 percent when the market is sufficiently liquid.
The shilling is down 4.1 percent this month due to immense
pressure from increased dollar demand, prompting the central
bank to intervene twice to stem its losses.
Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank, said most banks had
in recent days used up their shillings to build long dollar
positions exacerbating the liquidity squeeze.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson)