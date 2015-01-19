KAMPALA, Jan 19 The Ugandan shilling held steady on Monday, helped by a liquidity squeeze in the money markets, but traders said demand from importers was likely to put pressure on the currency. At 0927 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,890/2,900, unchanged from Friday's close. "The shilling is getting support from the liquidity tightness in the market," said Sage Daniel Muganza, trader at Centenary Bank. "The unit is still likely to depreciate because we still have signs of strong demand from importers," he said. Players said the liquidity squeeze, caused by mid-month tax payments, had pushed up rates on overnight funds to 11-14 percent from 7-8 percent when the market is sufficiently liquid. The shilling is down 4.1 percent this month due to immense pressure from increased dollar demand, prompting the central bank to intervene twice to stem its losses. Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank, said most banks had in recent days used up their shillings to build long dollar positions exacerbating the liquidity squeeze. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson)