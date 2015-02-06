KAMPALA Feb 6 The Ugandan shilling was stable in quiet trade on Friday but traders said the local currency could weaken on the back of an expected surge in dollar buying by foreign-owned firms seeking to pay dividends.

At 0947 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,855/2,865, unchanged from Thursday's close.

"In the coming weeks the market will be... building positions in anticipation for corporate dividends payouts," said Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners.

"That will bring about a new era of shilling depreciation."

Kaboyo said traders would also be watching the central bank's policy rate decision to be announced in mid-February, for signs of how it would weigh on the foreign exchange market.

Bank of Uganda left the rate unchanged at its last meeting in December.

The shilling has been on the back foot against the dollar this year due in part to commercial banks trying to hedge against the strong dollar but has been fairly stable this week.

Interventions by the central bank helped stem the depreciation. Traders say the shilling could be supported in the medium term by rising yields on Uganda government debt.

Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank, said the shilling could trade in the 2,855-2,870 range next week.

