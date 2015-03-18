KAMPALA, March 18 The Ugandan shilling gained on Wednesday after banks sold dollars seeking a local currency that was in tight supply.

Traders said demand for the U.S. currency had virtually dried up after a series of dollar sales by the central bank to support the local currency, which weakened sharply last week but was expected to trade in a stable range in the coming days.

At 1011 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,885/2,895, stronger than Tuesday's close of 2,900/2,910.

"Liquidity (scarcity) is still biting hard and we have an interbank sell-off as players look for every shilling available," said Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank.

Iga said as a result of the liquidity crunch, overnight funds were now exchanging hands at about 30 percent compared to below 10 percent when the market has enough supply of shillings.

The shilling has pulled back from a run of steep losses last week that saw it hit a new all-time low of 3,116/3,126.

Much of the shilling's recent depreciation has been fuelled by a combination of strong corporate dollar demand, the global strength of the dollar and worries that government spending plans ahead of elections next year could fan inflation.

So far this year the local currency is down nearly 4 percent against the greenback and the central bank has sold dollars ten times to limit the shilling's losses.

"Sobriety has returned to the market, no more speculative captivity so this is a natural shilling self-correction," said David Bagambe, a trader at Diamond Trust Bank.

Bagambe said the shilling would trade between 2,900-2,950 against the dollar in the next few weeks.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)