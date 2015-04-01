KAMPALA, April 1 The Ugandan shilling
weakened on Wednesday, undermined by rising dollar demand from
manufacturing firms and was expected to lose further ground amid
a surge in market liquidity.
At 0928 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,980/2,990, weaker than Tuesday's close of 2,973/2,983.
"There's significant corporate demand mainly from
manufacturing firms which is weighing on the shilling," said
Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank.
The shilling weakened to its all-time low of 3,116/3,126
last month, pressured by strong corporate demand, the global
strength of the dollar and investor fears about a likely surge
in public spending ahead of 2016 presidential elections.
A series of dollar sell-offs by the central bank, Bank of
Uganda (BoU) helped pull the local currency back. The shilling
is 7 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year.
Traders however say the shilling's medium-term outlook is
bearish against the backdrop of weak inflows and sagging
investor confidence in Ugandan assets.
A trader at a leading commercial said the interbank market
was flush with local currency after BoU's seven-day reverse repo
on Tuesday injected liquidity.
Overnight funds exchanged hands at between 8-11 percent
compared to two weeks ago when a biting liquidity squeeze pushed
the rate to above 25 percent, the trader said.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)