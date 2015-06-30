KAMPALA, June 30 The Ugandan shilling was
stable on Tuesday due to tighter liquidity in the money market
and was seen strengthening as banks pared their hard currency
positions to acquire the scarce local currency.
At 1001 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,290/3,300, unchanged from Monday's close.
"Liquidity is getting tighter so some players are doing
conversions to get some shillings," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at
Bank of Africa.
He said the liquidity squeeze had pushed the rates on one
week and overnight funds to 16 percent and 14 percent from about
13 percent and 11 percent respectively last week.
The shilling has depreciated by 16 percent in the year to
date and is seen as having a weak outlook, undermined by fears
over surging public spending ahead elections next year and a
widening current account deficit.
The central bank raised lending rates for a second time in a
row earlier this month to try to stem inflationary pressures
fuelled by the weakening of the local currency.
Ali Abbas, a trader at Crane Bank, said the shilling could
strengthen to between 3,260-3,280 as more banks sold hard
currency to cope with the liquidity squeeze.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)