KAMPALA, June 30 The Ugandan shilling was stable on Tuesday due to tighter liquidity in the money market and was seen strengthening as banks pared their hard currency positions to acquire the scarce local currency.

At 1001 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,290/3,300, unchanged from Monday's close.

"Liquidity is getting tighter so some players are doing conversions to get some shillings," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa.

He said the liquidity squeeze had pushed the rates on one week and overnight funds to 16 percent and 14 percent from about 13 percent and 11 percent respectively last week.

The shilling has depreciated by 16 percent in the year to date and is seen as having a weak outlook, undermined by fears over surging public spending ahead elections next year and a widening current account deficit.

The central bank raised lending rates for a second time in a row earlier this month to try to stem inflationary pressures fuelled by the weakening of the local currency.

Ali Abbas, a trader at Crane Bank, said the shilling could strengthen to between 3,260-3,280 as more banks sold hard currency to cope with the liquidity squeeze.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)