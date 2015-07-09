* Monetary policy committee to meet on Monday * Central bank says ready to intervene whenever necessary * Shilling hit another all-time low earlier on Thursday (Adds central bank comment) By Elias Biryabarema KAMPALA, July 9 Uganda's central bank sold an undisclosed amount of dollars to smooth out excess volatility after the shilling hit an all-time low on Thursday, and said its Monetary Policy Committee would meet on July 13 to review the situation. At 1330 GMT, the shilling was trading at 3470/3480, strengthened from the low of 3,620/3,630 it reached earlier in the day. "The BoU is not indifferent to the volatility in the foreign exchange market and stands ready to intervene whenever it is necessary," it said in the statement. The committee held its last meeting in June, and in the past met once every two months. The shilling was hurt by interbank dollar buying due to sentiments that the local currency would weaken after the central bank signalled it was willing to let it do so until it finds its market value. Bank of Uganda intervened after the shilling plunged to weaken past Wednesday's close of 3,590/3,600. "Generally the long term view is that the shilling will remain under pressure. But perhaps if the central bank meets and raises the policy rate, it could restore some stability in the market," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank Uganda. Bukenya said it was still unclear whether the intervention would succeed in reversing the shilling's momentum. "Today's intervention reaffirms BoU commitment and capacity to maintain the integrity of the shilling. The Uganda shilling is not a one way bet," Bank of Uganda said. The central bank has said it is willing to let the shilling weaken until it finds its true market value because intervening to keep the shilling artificially strong would deplete its foreign reserves. Those comments led the shilling to breach a series of record lows in recent days. The central bank reiterated that the exchange rate was market driven. "Today's actions are not aimed at official determination of the exchange rate. The Uganda shilling exchange rate remains market determined," it said. The shilling is 19.5 percent weaker against the dollar so far this year. The bank also said to complement the dollar sales, it had tightened it had tightened shilling liquidity in the interbank market. Tight liquidity makes it more expensive to hold dollars, which in turn lends support to the shilling. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edith Honan)