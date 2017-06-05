By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, June 5
KAMPALA, June 5 Widespread corruption at the
Ugandan government's mines department, including using bribes to
secure licences, is stifling investment in the sector and
eroding benefits for Ugandans, a human rights group said on
Monday.
London-based Global Witness said it had conducted an
18-month investigation that uncovered evidence of bribery at the
Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines (DGSM) and use of
political connections to secure licences.
The directorate, under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral
Development, oversees the mining sector, including issuing
exploration and production licences and enforcing rules.
Ministry spokesman Yusuf Masaba said officials could not
respond to the allegations until they had read the report.
"I have not read the report and we don't know what is
contained in the report so we cannot comment," he said.
Global Witness said some exploration licenses had been
granted in protected wildlife areas, including in Bwindi
National Park which has the largest remaining concentration of
mountain gorillas.
"Corruption ... at the DGSM is systemic and goes from some
junior officials all the way to the top," its report said.
"It is routine for investors to pay certain directorate
employees a fee to ensure that mining applications meet all
requirements."
Corruption and mismanagement were "stifling investment and
preventing local communities from seeing any benefits," the
report said.
Global Witness said it had been told by the commissioner of
the DGSM that "corrective measures" had been taken after the
Ugandan government produced two reports on mineral licences in
2011/2012.
Despite these assurances, however, Global Witness said it
had been told by several sources that bribery was still
commonplace.
Government surveys have shown the existence of various
minerals in Uganda, including gold, base metals, uranium, rare
earths, iron, titanium, vermiculite and diamonds.
But the east African country has struggled to attract major
investors to develop the sector which remains largely dominated
by small-scale miners.
Paying bribes, embezzlement and misuse of public funds are
common in Uganda and prosecution, especially of high level
culprits, is rare.
Critics of President Yoweri Museveni, 72, have long accused
him of turning a blind eye to venality, particularly by his
supporters as a way of buying their loyalty. Officials deny
those accusations.
Last year Museveni acknowledged that corruption was a
problem in Uganda, and said he would take personal charge of
tackling it.
Global Witness said its investigations found that DGSM staff
were frequently paid by licence applicants to process paperwork.
"Indeed, if you do not pay or employ someone in the
directorate, your licence applications are likely to be
declined," the report said.
Global Witness said a wide gap between Uganda's domestic
gold production and exports suggested some gold was probably
being smuggled into the country from conflict areas like eastern
Congo.
Between mid-2009 and mid-2015, Uganda's annual gold exports
fluctuated between near zero to just under $40 million,
according to central bank data. Gold exports rocketed to $204
million in the financial year ended in July 2016.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by George Obulutsa and
Adrian Croft)