* Uganda aims to be selling oil from around 2016
* Most donor aid suspended due to accusations of graft
* Rights group urges donor nations to keep pressure on govt
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Oct 21 Uganda risks falling victim to a
"resource curse" when it launches commercial oil production
because its government lacks the political will to fight
corruption, Human Rights Watch said on Monday.
A growing abundance of mineral wealth has often led to more
unstable government and falling living standards in countries
that lacked the strong state institutions and rule of law to
stop a small elite grabbing that wealth for themselves.
With Uganda aiming to sell its oil by 2016 at the earliest,
critics of President Yoweri Museveni say he has created a
culture of impunity for cronies who steal public money.
Human Rights Watch said prosecution of high-ranking Ugandan
officials was rare. In several instances, it said, Museveni had
expressed support for those implicated in the embezzlement of
public funds.
"Uganda is likely to become yet another model example of the
so-called 'resource curse' in Africa," the New York-based group
said a report released on Monday.
Uganda's biggest source of aid, Britain, and all other major
western donors cut off direct budget support at the end of last
year after reports showed about $13 million had been stolen.
HRW said donors seeking to resume aid should "ensure that
(corruption) kingpins are held responsible but also to make
clear that theft and diversion of public resources will not be
tolerated, irrespective of the perpetrator".
Museveni's spokesman said the president could not be blamed
for corruption.
"If courts release people charged with corruption what do
you want him to do? No single judge has complained that Museveni
has ever called him to influence him," the spokesman, Tamale
Mirundi, told Reuters by phone.
As the east African country's significance as an investment
destination grows, HRW pointed to signs that some foreign
governments were toning down criticism of the government for
fear of missing lucrative commercial opportunities.
It cited an unnamed donor advisor who described how one
ambassador had pressured his colleagues to water down an
analysis of corruption in Uganda because hard criticism would
harm the chances of securing an investment opportunity for the
ambassador's country.
"According to one European donor official there is an
"unstated nervousness" among European donors that being too
outspoken in demanding conditions and anti-corruption
protections could damage their own commercial interests," HRW
said.
Commercial crude oil deposits were discovered in Uganda's
Albertine rift basin along the border with the Democratic
Republic of Congo in 2006 and the government estimates the
reserves total at 3.5 billion barrels.
London-listed Tullow Oil has estimated that Uganda's
government can expect to earn $50 billion on behalf of its 35
million strong population from reserves already discovered over
the lifetime of the fields - almost three years' worth of its
$17 billion gross domestic product (GDP).
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Tom Pfeiffer)