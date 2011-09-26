By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Sept 26 Uganda wants British oil
explorer Tullow Oil , France's Total and
Chinese group CNOOC to drop a clause shielding them
from sudden changes in policy before approving a $10 billion oil
project, sources said on Monday.
Tullow has been waiting since last year to finalise an
agreement to bring in new partners Total and CNOOC to start the
oil development project in western Uganda and had expected
completion this month.
"The government of Uganda has written to the three companies
and wants them to strike out the so-called stabilisation
clause," Angelo Izama, director of Fanaka Kwawote (FK), a
Kampala-based energy think-tank, told Reuters on Monday.
"Then Uganda will sign the (Production Sharing Agreement)
and endorse the joint venture," he said.
A source at one of the companies confirmed the Ugandan
government's demand.
All existing Production Sharing Agreements (PSAs) in Uganda
have a stabilisation clause that insures exploration companies
against adverse changes in taxation policy and outbreaks of
political turmoil, Izama said.
"It's going to be difficult for companies to accept this.
Deleting the stabilisation clause would mean companies would
find it hard to raise capital because of elevated risk," he
said.
Under the proposed deal, completion would see Tullow's new
partners pay it $2.9 billion to become involved in the
development of massive oil fields around Lake Albert.
The east African nation had provisionally given the green
light to the deal, which has been held up by an ongoing wrangle
over capital gains tax now being played out in a London court.
Uganda struck commercial hydrocarbon deposits in the
Albertine rift basin along its border with the Democratic
Republic of Congo in 2006 and production was expected to
commence next year.
