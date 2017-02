KAMPALA Oct 11 Uganda's parliament voted on Tuesday to delay the completion of UK explorer Tullow Oil's sale of stakes in its interests to develop oilfields to China's CNOOC and France's Total until a capital gains tax dispute is resolved.

The parliament also voted for a moratorium on all new petroleum deals until a petroleum law has been enacted. (Reporting by by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Erica Billingham)