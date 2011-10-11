* Asset sale worth $2.9 billion
* Protracted spat risks delaying production
* Tullow shares down 2.6 percent
(Adds detail, background)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Oct 11 Uganda's parliament voted on
Tuesday to delay completion of British explorer Tullow Oil's
sale of stakes in local interests to develop oilfields
until a $472 million capital gains tax dispute has been
resolved.
A Tullow oil spokesman in London would not comment on the
vote. Last year, Tullow agreed to sell stakes in its Ugandan
assets to Chinese group CNOOC and French oil company
Total for $2.9 billion.
The company has since been awaiting final government
approval for a partnership expected to unlock a $10 billion
investment developing the oil sector into production phase.
In March, Tullow said Uganda had assessed taxes of $472
million on its earnings from the sale, and it was disputing that
figure. It has since commenced an arbitration process before a
tax appeals tribunal in Kampala.
Uganda is in another tax dispute with London-listed Heritage
Oil over $405 million of capital gains tax. Arbitration
to settle that row is under way in London.
Attorney General Peter Nyombi unsuccessfully requested the
speaker, Rebecca Kadaga, to block the motion saying any debate
on the oil sector was likely to be prejudicial to the ongoing
arbitration processes.
Uganda discovered hydrocarbon deposits along its border with
the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006 and production was
expected to commence early next year.
Tuesday's vote was a sign of the growing frustration among
lawmakers from the both opposition and ruling party over delays
to the development of 2 billion barrels of oil reserves.
Angelo Izama, political analyst and director for Fana
Kwawote, an energy think-tank, said before the vote that the
government had a track record of ignoring the legislature and
might proceed with the deal in any case.
"The resolution will put the government in a bind, because
if they respect it, it will elevate Uganda's political risk
profile which has serious consequences. If they ignore, it
portrays it (government) as disrespectful of the rule of law,"
he said.
Parliament also voted on Tuesday for a moratorium on all new
petroleum deals until a new law has been enacted.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young in London; Editing by
George Obulutsa and Dan Lalor)