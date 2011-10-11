* Asset sale worth $2.9 billion
* Protracted spat risks delaying production
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Oct 11 Uganda's parliament voted on
Tuesday to ask the government to delay completion of British
explorer Tullow Oil's (TLW.L) sale of stakes in local interests
to develop oilfields until the country has all necessary oil
laws in place.
Last year, Tullow agreed to sell stakes in its Ugandan
assets to Chinese group CNOOC (0883.HK) and French oil company
Total (TOTF.PA) for $2.9 billion. [ID:nLDE7271GU]
[ID:nWLA0110]
The company has been awaiting final government approval for
the partnership which is expected to unlock a $10 billion
investment developing the oil sector into production phase.
[ID:nLDE72E1GE]
"Resolution 10: government withholds consent to the
transaction between Tullow Oil Uganda limited and CNOOC and
Total until all relevant laws are put in place," senior
assistant clerk in parliament, James Mukaga, read the
resolution to the house.
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga then put it to the vote by
acclamation and it was approved.
In March, Tullow said Uganda had assessed taxes of $472
million on its earnings from the sale, and it was disputing
that figure. It has since commenced an arbitration process
before a tax appeals tribunal in Kampala. [ID:nWLA6739]
"While we cannot comment on Government policy or
Parliamentary procedures, Tullow and its Partners will be
consulting with the Government of Uganda about the likely
effect of the resolutions on Tullow's work in Uganda and on the
farm-down to Total and CNOOC," Jimmy Kiberu, corporate affairs
manager, Tullow Uganda limited, said in an emailed statement.
"We are satisfied that we have acted properly in all our
dealings in Uganda...Any further delay to our farm-down will
not affect our long-term commitment to Uganda."
Uganda is in another tax dispute with London-listed
Heritage Oil HOIL.L over $405 million of capital gains tax.
Arbitration to settle that row is under way in London.
Attorney General Peter Nyombi unsuccessfully requested the
speaker, Rebecca Kadaga, block the motion saying any debate on
the oil sector was likely to be prejudicial to the ongoing
arbitration processes.
Uganda discovered hydrocarbon deposits along its border
with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006 and production
was expected to commence early next year.
Parliament also voted on Tuesday for a moratorium on all
new petroleum deals until a new law has been enacted.
Parliamentary resolutions are non binding to the executive
branch of the government, but Tuesday's vote was a sign of the
growing frustration among lawmakers from both opposition and
ruling parties over delays to the development of 2 billion
barrels of oil reserves.
Angelo Izama, political analyst and director for Fana
Kwawote, an energy think-tank, said before the vote that the
government had a track record of ignoring the legislature and
might proceed with the deal in any case.
"The resolution will put the government in a bind, because
if they respect it, it will elevate Uganda's political risk
profile which has serious consequences. If they ignore, it
portrays it (government) as disrespectful of the rule of law,"
he said.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa
and Carol Bishopric)