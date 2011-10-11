* Asset sale worth $2.9 billion

* Protracted spat risks delaying production

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Oct 11 Uganda's parliament voted on Tuesday to ask the government to delay completion of British explorer Tullow Oil's (TLW.L) sale of stakes in local interests to develop oilfields until the country has all necessary oil laws in place.

Last year, Tullow agreed to sell stakes in its Ugandan assets to Chinese group CNOOC (0883.HK) and French oil company Total (TOTF.PA) for $2.9 billion. [ID:nLDE7271GU] [ID:nWLA0110]

The company has been awaiting final government approval for the partnership which is expected to unlock a $10 billion investment developing the oil sector into production phase. [ID:nLDE72E1GE]

"Resolution 10: government withholds consent to the transaction between Tullow Oil Uganda limited and CNOOC and Total until all relevant laws are put in place," senior assistant clerk in parliament, James Mukaga, read the resolution to the house.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga then put it to the vote by acclamation and it was approved.

In March, Tullow said Uganda had assessed taxes of $472 million on its earnings from the sale, and it was disputing that figure. It has since commenced an arbitration process before a tax appeals tribunal in Kampala. [ID:nWLA6739]

"While we cannot comment on Government policy or Parliamentary procedures, Tullow and its Partners will be consulting with the Government of Uganda about the likely effect of the resolutions on Tullow's work in Uganda and on the farm-down to Total and CNOOC," Jimmy Kiberu, corporate affairs manager, Tullow Uganda limited, said in an emailed statement.

"We are satisfied that we have acted properly in all our dealings in Uganda...Any further delay to our farm-down will not affect our long-term commitment to Uganda."

Uganda is in another tax dispute with London-listed Heritage Oil HOIL.L over $405 million of capital gains tax. Arbitration to settle that row is under way in London.

Attorney General Peter Nyombi unsuccessfully requested the speaker, Rebecca Kadaga, block the motion saying any debate on the oil sector was likely to be prejudicial to the ongoing arbitration processes.

Uganda discovered hydrocarbon deposits along its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006 and production was expected to commence early next year.

Parliament also voted on Tuesday for a moratorium on all new petroleum deals until a new law has been enacted.

Parliamentary resolutions are non binding to the executive branch of the government, but Tuesday's vote was a sign of the growing frustration among lawmakers from both opposition and ruling parties over delays to the development of 2 billion barrels of oil reserves.

Angelo Izama, political analyst and director for Fana Kwawote, an energy think-tank, said before the vote that the government had a track record of ignoring the legislature and might proceed with the deal in any case.

"The resolution will put the government in a bind, because if they respect it, it will elevate Uganda's political risk profile which has serious consequences. If they ignore, it portrays it (government) as disrespectful of the rule of law," he said. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Carol Bishopric)