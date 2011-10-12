KAMPALA Oct 12 Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said he would discuss a parliamentary vote to delay Tullow's planned sale of stakes in local oil fields with fellow party members as he pledged to defend the country's interests in the controversial case.

Parliament overwhelmingly voted on Tuesday to request the government to delay the completion of British explorer Tullow Oil's multi-billion dollar sale of stakes in local interests to develop oilfields until the country has all the necessary oil laws in place.

Last year, Tullow agreed to sell stakes in its Ugandan assets to Chinese group CNOOC and French oil company Total for $2.9 billion.

The company has been awaiting final government approval for the partnership which would allow it to move ahead with a project to develop oil reserves.

"I will invite my NRM (National Resistance Movement) members and we'll discuss this issue first ... I know how to defend the interests of Uganda. Uganda will not lose," Museveni told reporters at a hastily-scheduled news conference.

"I will give a position after I have talked with my members," said Museveni who is hoping to turn his East African country into a top-50 oil producer by 2015.

Parliamentary resolutions are non-binding to the executive branch of the government, but Tuesday's vote was a sign of growing frustration among lawmakers from both opposition and ruling parties over the lack of clarity in Uganda's oil laws.

In March, Tullow said Uganda had assessed taxes of $472 million on its earnings from the sale, and it was disputing that figure. It has since begun an arbitration process before a tax appeals tribunal in Kampala.

Uganda is in another tax dispute with London-listed Heritage Oil over $405 million of capital gains tax. Arbitration to settle that row is underway in London.

Uganda discovered hydrocarbon deposits along its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006 and production was expected to begin early next year.

The energy ministry's permanent secretary, Kabagambe Kaliisa, said crude oil reserves may be as high as 6 billion barrels.

"As of now we have 2.5 billion barrels of oil that we have confirmed in place. Only 1 to 1.2 billion barrels of these are recoverable," he told reporters ahead of Museveni's address.

"If the whole Graben is explored, because we have only explored 40 percent, the total reserves will be about 6 billion barrels." (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)