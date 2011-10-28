KAMPALA Oct 28 Uganda's parliament
established a committee on Thursday to probe reports that three
ministers took bribes from transactions in the country's nascent
oil sector.
The committee will comprise seven legislators and is
expected to report back its findings to the house within three
months.
According to the motion establishing the committee, the
committee will "investigate claims/allegations of bribery in the
oil sector in Uganda made against Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi, Hon.
Sam Kutesa and Hon. Hilary Onek."
Last year a 2009 U.S. diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks
showed the then U.S. ambassador to Uganda, Jerry P. Lanier
believed that Italian oil company Eni SPA , had bribed
Mbabazi and Onek to favour Eni over British explorer Tullow Oil
in the sale of assets by another firm, Heritage Oil's
assets.
Since then, Kutesa's name has also been connected with
bribery allegations in papers presented to parliament by
independent member of parliament Gerard Karuhanga.
Onek was the energy minister then, while Mbabazi served as
the security minister, and is at present the prime minister.
Kutesa was until early this month the foreign affairs minister
before he resigned.
"I strongly welcome the probe and I will be glad to appear
before the committee to testify if I am summoned. These are
utterly false allegations," Onek said.
Kutesa and Mbabazi did not pick calls from Reuters but they
have both in the past denied taking any bribes. Eni also denied
the allegations when they surfaced in December last year.
Tullow, whose purchase of its former partner Heritage Oil's
assets in the country took nearly a year to be endorsed, has
since last year been awaiting final government approval of its
proposed sale of stakes to France's Total and China's
CNOOC .
The committee will also establish all the revenues received
by the government from petroleum firms to date, how it was spent
and how exploration firms operating in Uganda were procured.
The east African nation discovered hydrocarbon deposits in
the Albertine rift basin along its border with the Democratic
Republic of Congo in 2006 and production was expected to begin
early next year.
Reserves in the entire basin are estimated to be as high as
6 billion barrels although only 2.5 billion barrels have been
confirmed.
Uganda's energy ministry says it expects to send three
petroleum bills to parliament by the end of the year as the
meant to put laws in place quickly to regulate the oil sector
before production begins.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Andrew Callus)