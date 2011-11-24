* Heritage liable to pay disputed tax - Uganda tribunal

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Nov 24 British oil explorer Heritage Oil said it would launch an appeal against a Ugandan tribunal which has ruled the company is liable to pay $404 million in capital gains tax, as part of a year-long row over the tax bill.

Analysts had expected Heritage to lose the case and said its best chance of success in the dispute was through an ongoing arbitration in London which it initiated in May.

The dispute centres on tax claimed by the government on the $1.45 billion Heritage made from the sale of its Ugandan assets to UK-based Tullow Oil last year.

Heritage said that it would appeal the tribunal's ruling through the country's court system.

"We will continue to vigorously pursue all legal forums open to us against this fundamentally flawed ruling," Heritage's chief financial officer Paul Atherton said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, which argues that its earnings were not subject to capital gains tax (CGT) because the transaction was executed outside Uganda, believes that the terms of its licences with the East African country state that any arbitration should take place in London.

In July, Heritage tried to have the Uganda-based tribunal stopped on the grounds that there was an arbitration process already underway in London. The Ugandan High Court dismissed that appeal.

"The Tribunal holds that the applicant (Heritage) has failed to satisfy the requirement that the assessment by the respondent (Government) was excessive or erroneous," said Uganda's Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT) in its ruling.

Heritage was also ordered to pay the government costs it incurred in the suit.

The company sued the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) earlier this year asking the TAT to quash the $404 million tax assessment on its sale to Tullow.

Heritage also argued that URA was wrong to assess the taxes in dollars rather than Uganda shillings, the country's currency.

"What was abroad were discussions and signing of documents but the income obtained from the sale of the applicant's (Heritage) interest arose from activity based in Uganda," the ruling said.

"Hence any income derived from the said activity is liable to taxation in Uganda."

Sarah Banange, URA spokeswoman, confirmed the ruling and said it would form a good precedent for taxing transactions in the country's nascent oil sector.

"This is great ruling for us. We knew we had a strong case but we're overjoyed that the court agreed with us and we hope this sends a message to other companies," she said.

The East African country discovered hydrocarbon deposits in 2006. Tullow, which is the lead explorer, says production is scheduled to start early next year.

Tullow has brought in French oil major Total and China's CNOOC to develop the fields but the deal has yet to be finalised.

Shares in Heritage lost 3.8 percent to trade at 163.5 pence at 1323 GMT, underperforming the European oil and gas index which was 0.2 percent higher. (Additional reporting by Tom Bergin and Sarah Young in London; Editing by George Obulutsa and Helen Massy-Beresford)