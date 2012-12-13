* Critics of oil law say it could foster graft
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Dec 13 Uganda's President Yoweri
Museveni, facing donor aid cuts over graft, on Thursday accused
unnamed "foreign interests" of sabotaging the oil sector to
prevent the country from attaining financial freedom.
Uganda struck commercial hydrocarbon deposits in the
Albertine rift basin along its border with the Democratic
Republic of Congo in 2006 and reserves are estimated at 3.5
billion barrels.
Parliament last week passed a law granting the president
power to negotiate, grant and revoke oil licences without
parliamentary oversight.
The vote should help clear the way for a new licensing round
for exploration blocks, which has been held up by a standoff
between parliament and ministers over this and two other pending
oil bills.
However, it was criticised by Western oil transparency
watchdogs and some legislators for giving too much power to the
executive and potentially opening up avenues for corruption.
"Those who are desperately opposing this (law) are being
financed by foreign interests who have a cause," Museveni told
parliament in the east African country.
"The saboteurs working on behalf of foreign interests do not
want our petroleum programme to succeed because it will lead to
financial independence and financial muscle."
All major Western donors froze aid to the country of 33
million people after a report by the auditor general showed
about $13 million in donor funds had been embezzled by officials
in the prime minister's office.
The oil law is one of long-delayed three pieces of
legislation aimed at guaranteeing transparency, providing a
clear management structure and instituting environmental safety
mechanisms in the oil sector.
Museveni said those opposed to his control of the oil sector
were trying to use local agents to protect their interests after
his government rejected what he called one of their "schemes".
"Recently one of the oil companies in their first field
development plan proposed that they recover only 7 percent
(crude)," he said, adding that the government had rejected the
proposal.
He said a recovery rate of 7 percent was unacceptable
because it was way below the industry's highest rate of 60
percent.
A senior Ministry of Energy official previously told Reuters
the government was looking for a crude recovery rate of about 30
percent.
Total, Tullow Oil and China's Cnooc, the
three leading oil explorers in the country, are awaiting
government approval of their field development plans.
French oil major Total, which is one of the firms
with assets in Uganda, says crude production is likely to
commence in 2017 at the earliest.
(Editing by Duncan Miriri)