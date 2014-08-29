* Oil first discovered in 2006
* Uganda says finds viable natural gas deposits
* East Africa a major oil exploration frontier
(Recasts, adds natural gas find, oil production, details)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Aug 29 Uganda has revised upwards its
oil reserves by 85 percent to 6.5 billion barrels after an
appraisal that also showed commercial deposits of natural gas,
officials said.
The east African country discovered commercial hydrocarbon
deposits in the Albertine rift basin that straddles its border
with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006.
Production has been repeatedly delayed since then by
contractual disagreements, tax disputes and infrastructure
setbacks and is now expected from 2017.
In a speech seen by Reuters on Friday, Ernest Rubondo
commissioner for the energy ministry's Petroleum Exploration and
Production Department, said only 40 percent of the basin had
been explored so far and that estimated recoverable oil stood at
1.4 billion barrels.
Production of the discovered oil could last 20 to 30 years,
and even more oil could be found, Rubondo said.
"Since additional exploration and appraisal is expected ...
this could lead to additional resources being discovered in the
country, hence prolonging the production period," Rubondo said.
Rubondo said Uganda was preparing for "open competitive
licensing rounds" for the remaining acreage in the basin, but
did not yet have a time frame for the process.
Ugandan officials say they aim to get better terms from
explorers in future oil deals now that the country's exploration
risk has been diminished by the discovery of more commercially
viable oil deposits.
In a separate statement, the energy ministry said on Friday
that the country had some 500 billion cubic feet of natural gas.
Ugandan oil officials have long suspected the presence of
gas traces, but on Friday they confirmed publicly for the first
time the existence of commercial natural gas deposits.
East Africa has been a focus of hydrocarbon exploration
after substantial crude oil deposits were found in Kenya,
although commercial viability has yet to be established. Major
gas reserves have been discovered in Tanzania and Mozambique.
London-listed Tullow Oil, France's Total SA
and CNOOC of China, are exploring for oil in
Uganda. Tullow has estimated Uganda could earn up to $50 billion
from its oil reserves.
(Editing by James Macharia and Keiron Henderson)