KAMPALA Feb 24 Uganda is offering six petroleum blocks in its first competitive licensing round in the Albertine Graben area, a region where oil has already been discovered, the Energy and Mineral Development Ministry said on Tuesday.

"This licensing round will cover six blocks in the Albertine Graben which is a proven prospective sedimentary basin," it said in a statement, adding that awards were expected by the end of 2015.

Investor interest in Uganda's potential has been growing since commercial crude reserves were found in 2006.

