By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, July 1
KAMPALA, July 1 The Ugandan government said on
Wednesday it had shortlisted 17 oil companies to bid for six
exploration blocks in the east African nation, which has found
commercial quantities of oil and aims to pump crude in 2018.
Uganda in February announced its first competitive bidding
round for exploration blocks, with six of them covering 3,000
square kilometres on offer, and aims to issue licenses to
successful bidders by the end of this year.
A statement published on the state-run Petroleum Exploration
and Production Department (PEPD) website showed the 17 companies
are from 11 countries including the United States, Russia, China
and Africa's largest oil producer, Nigeria.
London-listed Tullow Oil, which is already operating
in Uganda alongside France's Total and China's CNOOC
, was also on the PEPD list.
The PEPD said the 17 applicants will be further evaluated
and those qualified will be issued with bidding documents and a
model production sharing agreement on August 20.
"Government has planned to award new petroleum exploration,
development and production licenses before the end of this
year," Kabagambe Kalisa, the permanent secretary of the ministry
for energy and mineral development, said.
In 2006 Uganda discovered oil reserves in its Albertine rift
basin along its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo
estimated by government geologists at 6.5 billion barrels. Less
than 10 percent of the Albertine graben has been licensed so
far, according to the government.
East Africa has been a focus of hydrocarbon exploration
after substantial crude oil deposits were also found in Kenya,
and vast gas reserves discovered in Tanzania and Mozambique.
(Editing by James Macharia)