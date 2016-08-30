* Tullow gets five licences, Total three
* Uganda aims to move more quickly towards oil production
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Aug 30 Uganda granted on Tuesday five
production licences to UK-listed explorer Tullow Oil and
three to France's Total, clearing a major hurdle as
the east African country aims to move more quickly towards crude
production.
Commercial oil reserves were discovered in Uganda a decade
ago, but production has been repeatedly delayed amid wrangling
over taxation and field development strategy.
The licences cover Exploration Area One (EA1), operated by
Total, and Exploration Area Two (EA2), operated by Tullow,
Energy Minister Irene Muloni told reporters.
Muloni said the offer of licences ended a period of
protracted negotiations and it was "now time for serious work to
start."
"The grant of these production licences will trigger the
immediate work programme ... for production of petroleum in
Uganda."
Total, Tullow, and China's CNOOC jointly own
Uganda's fields and the Chinese firm was the first to be granted
a production licence in 2013.
The licences offered on Tuesday are valid for 25 years and
can be renewed for an additional five years.
Tullow and Total are required to make final investment
decisions 18 months after receiving the licences and Muloni said
commercial oil production was expected to begin in 2020.
When production from all the nine licensed areas starts,
output would be between 200,000-230,000 barrels per day, Muloni
said.
Uganda wants to build a $2.5 billion refinery to process its
crude so it can earn more from its oil resources, which it
discovered in 2006.
Efforts to secure a private developer and operator of the
facility are underway.
The domestic refinery, aimed at processing 60,000 barrels
per day, will reserve the right of priority access to the
Ugandan crude and the remainder will be exported via a crude
pipeline to the Indian Ocean port of Tanga.
Tullow and Total are expected to invest a combined $8
billion in infrastructure required to support oil production,
including drilling 500 wells and erecting central processing
facilities and feeder pipelines.
Uganda has 6.5 billion barrels worth of reserves in its
fields located near its border with the Democratic Republic of
Congo, according to estimates by government geologists.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Mark Potter)