NAIROBI, March 28 Uganda is likely to auction four blocks to oil explorers early next year, Elly Karuhanga, chairman of the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, told an energy conference on Wednesday.

"Four blocks and 10,000 square km of relinquished acreage will be auctioned, most likely in the beginning of next year," Karuhanga said.

London-listed Tullow Oil, which discovered substantial deposits in the east African country in 2006, expects to start small production late this year.

