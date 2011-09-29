KAMPALA, Sept 29 The speaker of Uganda's parliament has dismissed a petition by two lawmakers to call an emergency session to discuss the tax row between the government and London-listed Heritage Oil , her spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Heritage has been locked in a long-standing dispute with the government over $405 million capital gains tax that accrued from its sale of exploration property to Lomdon-listed Tullow Oil .

Two opposition lawmakers, Abdu Katuntu and Beatrice Anywar, asked Speaker Rebecca Kadaga last week to summon parliament for am emergency sitting -- lawmakers are on recess.

"The Speaker has not been convinced that there is any emergency yet warranting a special session so she wont recall the House. There is no need yet," Helen Kaweesi told Reuters.

The east African country discovered hydrocarbon deposits in 2006 and Tullow Oil has said production was scheduled to start early next year.

Uganda's constitution requires a petition for a special session of parliament to be supported by at least a third of the 388-member house. The two legislators say they had gathered more than 160 signatures, and were now exploring their next move.

"The constitution does not require us to convince her (Speaker) that our reasons are sound, we just need to have the minimum number of signatures," Katuntu told Reuters.

Kaweesi said the speaker had discretionary powers to determine an emergency sitting, depending on the cogency of reasons advanced by the petitioners.

Heritage earned $1.45 billion from its sale to Tullow and Uganda says it must pay 30 percent as tax.

Heritage said its earnings were not subject to tax and two arbitration procedures are under way in Kampala and London to resolve the row. (Editing by George Obulutsa and Dan Lalor)