KAMPALA, July 16 A Ugandan court has ordered British explorer Tullow Oil to pay $407 million in relation to a 2012 sale of oil field stakes, state-run New Vision newspaper said on Wednesday.

One industry source told Reuters Tullow Oil had already paid $142 million of that amount, which relates to its disposal of stakes in Ugandan oil fields to the China National Offshore Oil Corporation and France's Total.

