KAMPALA, July 16 British explorer Tullow Oil
said on Wednesday it planned to challenge a Ugandan tax
tribunal decision ordering it to pay a $407 million tax bill in
relation to a 2012 sale of oil field stakes.
Tullow Oil said it had already paid $142 million of the
overall bill, which relates to its disposal of stakes in Ugandan
oil fields to the China National Offshore Oil Corporation
and France's Total.
"Tullow believes that the (Tax Appeals Tribunal) has erred
in law and Tullow will challenge the EA2 assessment through the
Ugandan courts and international arbitration," Tullow said in a
statement.
It added that it still hopes it can resolve the matter
through further negotiations with the government.
Tullow Oil has exploration concessions in neighbouring Kenya
and across Africa. Its east African finds are among a string of
hydrocarbon discoveries in the region that have made the area a
hot property for oil and gas firms.
Chief Executive Aidan Heavey said the tax tribunal ignored
an agreement Tullow had signed with Uganda's former energy
minister and that this agreement was partly why over the last 10
years the company had spent $2.8 billion exploring for oil.
"This money was spent by Tullow on the understanding that
our contracts with the Government, which contained important
incentives to invest that were vital at a time when no oil had
been discovered in Uganda, would be honoured," Heavey said.
At 1515 GMT, Tullow shares were trading at 776.5 pence per
share, down 1.7 percent. The benchmark FTSE 100 index
was up 1 percent.
Uganda expects to start pumping crude from its Albertine
rift basin, where Tullow operates, in 2017.
Officials estimate Uganda's crude reserves at 3.5 billion
barrels, although only about 30 percent of the Albertine basin
has been explored. The region lies along the border with the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
