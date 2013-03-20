* Also looks to invest in Kenyan government debt
* Fund's assets grew 29 percent last year
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, March 20 Uganda's sole state pension
fund said on Wednesday it would start investing in Kenyan debt
and equities and establish a private equity fund to expand its
Ugandan investments into unlisted companies.
The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is one of the
biggest investors in the country with assets of 2.74 trillion
shillings ($1.04 billion) last year, and has about 130 billion
shillings to invest every month from contributions.
Kenya offers a more varied array of established companies to
invest in compared to Uganda, said the NSSF's managing director,
Richard Byarugaba.
The NSSF already has large holdings of stocks on the Uganda
Securities Exchange.
"The main problem NSSF faces is that Uganda doesn't have a
deep equity market so our investment options are limited, yet we
have a lot of cash - about 130 billion shillings in fresh cash
to invest every month," he told reporters.
"So we're working on an idea of setting up a private equity
fund that will be looking at investing in small and medium
enterprises and we're also planning to increase our investments
on the Nairobi Stock Exchange."
The pension fund expanded its assets by 29 percent last year
after improving contributions from its members.
All Ugandan employers with more than five workers are
required to remit 15 percent of each employee's monthly salary
to the Fund as social security savings to be redeemed upon
retirement, set at 55 years.
Some struggling employers, however, often fail to remit the
worker contributions and the fund has traditionally struggled to
enforce compliance.
Byarugaba said he had changed the pension fund's investment
model, putting more money into high yielding, longer-term
government paper instead of short-term. The NSSF cut back its
deposits in commercial banks, he said.
"Also, we're planning to start buying Kenyan treasury
paper," he said.
Last year, President Yoweri Museveni revealed his government
was looking to borrow about $400 million to finance construction
of roads and Byarugaba said the loan was likely to be budgeted
for in the financial year to June 2014.
($1 = 2627.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia and Tom Pfeiffer)