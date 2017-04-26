KAMPALA, April 26 Private sector activity in
Uganda expanded in March compared to the previous month, with
companies reporting a boost in production and sales volumes, the
inaugural results of a new survey index showed on Wednesday.
The Markit Stanbic Bank Uganda Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 53.5 last month, up from 50.9 in February, the
survey report said. Markit collected data for 10 months prior to
launching the PMI.
"Companies reported increases in both output and new orders
for the second straight month in March," the report said, adding
higher activity was reported in a range of sectors including
agriculture, industry, services and wholesale and retail.
The findings of the survey offer a glimmer of hope after
Uganda's central bank said overall economic expansion is
slowing.
This month, policymakers cut the benchmark lending rate by
50 basis points to 11 percent to speed up private sector credit
flow and boost flagging growth.
The new Markit Stanbic survey found hiring by firms was also
rising on the back of the higher orders.
"Staffing levels rose in the agriculture, services and
wholesale and retail sectors," the survey said.
The east African economy, which mostly relies on coffee for
its foreign exchange needs, is expected to begin crude oil
production in 2020.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Catherine Evans)